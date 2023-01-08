By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Sunday held Christian interdenominational service prayers for the repose of the souls of the officers and soldiers who have paid the supreme price in the war against insurgency and other criminalities across the country.

Similar congregational prayers were held last Friday at Jummat Mosque at Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Division, Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Christian faithful in their numbers trooped to Maimalari Cantonment Catholic Church led by the theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa, top military officers and soldiers including members of the Barrack honour the fallen heroes as part of activities marking the Armed forces remembrance day.

Speaking shortly after the service, the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa said the service is a way for the armed forces to remember the fallen heroes, those that have paid the supreme price by giving up their lives for the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria.

He said the fact that the armed forces remembrance day service coincided with the new year is to tell the citizens that the Army is starting up by telling the citizens that there are individuals that sacrificed their lives all through for Nigeria to remain one and that the Nigerian Army will do everything possible to see that Nigeria remains one.

He called on citizens to avail the Army of suspicious persons, and characters, and to stop collaborating, trading and assisting the terrorists so that the needed peace will be achieved.