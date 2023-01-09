The Arewa Youth Alliance in a New Year message by its coordinator Hon. Bello Lawan Bello wish to extend its greetings to all Nigerians for crossing over to 2023.

The organization also commends President Muhammad Buhari for the developmental strides he is championing for the progress and development of Nigeria, as well appreciate the Progressive Governors Forum and ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for summoning the courage to accept our earlier plea made sometimes in 2021 by calling on all political parties to adopt His Excellency Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as sole candidate come 2023 general election.

This gesture has once again reiterated the determination of the North in ensuring that the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria continues to thrive, by supporting the only pillar that this country will continue to develop, progress and attain its position as the giant of Africa.

The Progressive Governors did not only see to the emergence of Asiwaju but keep working towards the actualization of Asiwaju Presidency come 2023.

The year 2023 signifies “Renewed Hope and Consolidation” we urge all Nigerians especially the Arewa Youths and our counterparts from the south to elect a visionary and strategic Leader with proven antecedents whose credentials represent unity, represent progress, represent development which was seen in today’s Lagos as the economic hub and of the giant of Africa, we are certain a replica of such blueprint for a sustainable governance across the entire country if given the mandate.

Nigeria needs a strategic & visionary leader who can identify oppurtunities from Challenges especially at these global economic challenges. Asiwaju has the mental capacity, resources, network and more importantly been surrounded by brains that can turn around the fortune of this country and consolidate on the developmental foundation of President Muhammad Buhari. Nigerian youths cannot afford to make mistake and be sway across ethnicity, religious or party line rather consider competency, capability, capacity as this election is make or mar.

The Arewa Youth Alliance as an independent and volountry organization working solely for the actualization of the Tinubu Presidency will continue to mobilise, sensitize, lobby and engage with voters across the 19 Northern States and our counterparts from the south towards our project of ensuring that His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is returned elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come February 2023. We believe with Asiwaju’s Presidency the youths will be at the centrepiece of the administration as it will be an an inclusive government, as a mentor who mentored many whom today are at the helms of Nigerian governance today. We are also hopeful that his government will deploy all the needed strategies, policies and programs to ensure that peace and security is guaranteed and also every citizen of Nigeria is provided with the platform to achieve his goals and aspirations most especially attainment of good, quality and affordable education.

On this note we call on all Nigerians to collect their PVC’s and desist from selling their votes as in the 2023 elections, all votes will count, therefore we all should endeavor to be part of the history making by voting Tinubu/Shettima and APC at all levels to consolidate the developmental strides in sectors of our national life