By Etop Ekanem

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, reveals that applications to study Web3 education have reached 82,200 in just six months.

Over $2.2 million in BUSD was donated during 2022 with projects spanning France, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, South Africa, and Brazil, offering students the opportunity to study Web3-related courses free of charge.

According to Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity, “So far our donations have funded 259,180 hours of training and education in the classroom, in boot camps and in community workshops. In total Binance Charity will be offering 67,155 scholarship places but many of these are yet to even open to applications.

“Binance Charity is partnering with Binance Academy and several top academic and vocational institutions to deliver these projects including the University of Western Australia, the University of Nicosia, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management – Blockchain Center, Simplon, Utiva and Women in Tech, Kyiv IT Cluster and Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine.

“The response to our Web3 education projects has been unprecedented, showing the keen appetite of so many people to learn about blockchain, De-Fi, NFTs, coding, and much more. And, we’re seeing interest from a diverse range of people, including a great ratio of women, which is something I feel particularly passionate about. With so many more education initiatives and amazing pipeline partners, we’ve never been more excited to build a more inclusive Web3 world.”

IT Generation kick-started the global Binance Charity Scholar Programme in June, an initiative designed to help Eastern Ukrainians, who have lost their jobs due to the war, to re-train and re-enter the job market in Western Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Other projects include vocational training for 10,000 people, including a specific course for 2000 women reducing the gender gap in the ecosystem and increasing the diversity of talent supply with the Frankfurt School of Blockchain, Germany. In France, we’ve partnered with Simplon to enable 10,000 people from disadvantaged communities in France – where unemployment is rapidly rising – to learn, study and enter the growing Blockchain industry.

“What we saw was interesting–I knew a little bit about the world of cryptocurrency before, but this time I got to learn about blockchain technology. It was clear, I had no idea you could do so much with it. I can’t wait to learn more,” said Terry Genly, student Simplon.

In Brazil and South Africa, we’re working with Women in Tech to provide vocational training for 2,800 women in rural communities, creating future entrepreneurs and job creation. And, UTIVA in Nigeria educates 50,000 young people in Blockchain/Web3 and provides scholarships for1,000 Africans in a 1-year intensive skill training program, supporting them to move intoemployment.

Courses are available both online and offline, varying in length from short intro classes to a 12-month commitment. Topics include blockchain application, coding, cryptocurrency, decentralization, NFT, Metaverse, Fan token, and Trading. This is just the beginning of Binance Charity’s education initiative, more projects are set to be announced early this year.