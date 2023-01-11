By Ada Osadebe

Apple Music celebrated the end of 2022 in grand style, by hosting its very first ‘Africa Now’ event on the African continent in Accra, Ghana on 30 December.

Over 300 influential tastemakers and business leaders from across the continent, as well as some of the biggest artists on the continent, such as Tiwa Savage, Elaine, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, TRESOR, Pheelz, Sauti Sol, King Promise, GuiltyBeatz, and Jidenna, attended this high-end VIP event.

Dadaboy Ehiz, Dotty, the lead cultural curator for black music in the UK and host of Apple Music 1 were also in Accra for the occasion.

“Our first trip to Ghana was incredible, it was an occasion unlike any other in Accra. This is a gathering that has the potential to become a yearly tradition in the black music calendar, according to Dotty.

Ehiz said, “Celebrating African music on the continent was the perfect way to end the year. Seeing all the stakeholders come together at the Africa Now event was indeed a great time for the music scene on the continent.”

The initial Africa Now event established the standard for many successful iterations to follow in its footsteps with a DJ lineup that featured SPINALL (Nigeria), TxC (South Africa), and DJ Aroma (Ghana), as well as being coordinated by Apple Music team.