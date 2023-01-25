…as Ohuabunwa, Nwankpa, OAU mourn

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, has announced the immediate suspension of all his political activities following the death of his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP counterpart, Professor Uche Ikonne.

Professor Ibe said the action was in honour of the late Ikonne who he said was a fellow governorship flag bearer, university don and illustrious son of Abia.

This is as the former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament and the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia North, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has expressed rude shock over Ikonne’s demise.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, Onyekwere Akym Uche (OAU), has described Ikonne’s death as unfortunate and saddening.

In the same vein, Accord Party governorship candidate, Bishop Dr Emeka Nwankpa, who described Ikonne as a worthy brother, said his death was a rude shock to him.

“Nothing could be more saddening than the news of the death of Prof Uche Ikonne. He was a worthy brother. Though we were political opponents, we had mutual respect for each other. I needed him alive to join me in building a new Abia State when I become Governor”, Nwankpa said.

Professor Ibe, in a statement by the Director General of his Campaign Organization, Dr Longman Nwachukwu, commiserated with the Ikonne’s family, Abia State Government and the PDP over the death of the former Vice Chancellor.

He said that Professor Ikonne would be remembered for his numerous contributions to the development of our dear state especially as the Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu.

“As a mark of honour to the late Ikonne who was a fellow governorship candidate and colleague in the academic profession, Professor Ibe has announced immediate suspension of all his political activities including publication of campaign materials and transmission of radio jingles till further notice”, the statement said.

He prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss and to also grant his soul eternal repose in heaven.

On his own, the AA governorship candidate, Onyekwere said he received the news of Ikonne’s death with bitterness, and prayed God to comfort his family.

Senator Ohuabunwa said he was still in shock over the news of the PDP governorship flag bearer, describing his death as a big blow to the PDP family.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament described Ikonne’s demise as a monumental loss to Abia State and Nigeria in general.

He commiserated with the members of his immediate family, the PDP, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the good people of Isiala Ngwa North.

Senator Ohuabunwa prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed God to accept the soul of the departed.

The PDP senatorial candidate for Abia North urged for prayers for members of the bereaved family at this trying moment.