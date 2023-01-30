The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has alleged that the sacked governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke sponsored protesters to stage demonstrations in some parts of the state against the ruling of the Tribunal.

Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Oshogbo on Friday sacked Adeleke and withdrew the Certificate of Return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Protesters had flooded major streets in the state since Saturday to register their grievances against Justice Tertse Kume-led Tribunal that overturned Adeleke’s governorship victory.

Reacting to the protests, Osun APC acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement at the weekend said the sponsored protests of both Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in parts of the state, could only worsen their case instead of adding positive value to it at the Appeal court.

Lawal said: “It was saddening that the sacked Governor Adeleke could be applauding and commending his sponsored protesters who went out to inflict inconvenience and violence on the inhabitants of the state under the guise of protesting the tribunal judgement that was not in the favour of the PDP candidate.

“Our appraisal of the Adeleke-sponsored protests was an unmistakable conclusion that the sacked governor and his party are bad losers who are thinking that they can whip up the undeserved sentiment of the people to curry unmerited favour from the court of the public.

“I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some towns across the state.

“Based on Friday’s tribunal judgement, it is illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt, talk less of claiming any.

“It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, the basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but an unfair play which, if left unturned, is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy.

“Adeleke should emulate the spirit of sportsmanship and maturity such that was displayed by the APC and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola having felt cheated, chose a lawful and legal way through which they became victorious today.”