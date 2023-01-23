By Juliet Umeh

The Social and humanitarian Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Lagos State Chapter has concluded its outreach with new voters, vulnerable and senior citizens within the Epe LGA, Ikosi Ejinrin, and Eredo Local Council Development Agency, LCDAS.

The outreach which is aimed at sensitising the public about the candidacy of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajide Olusola Sanwolu and other APC candidates ahead of the February and March general elections was led by the Princess Aderemi Adebowale Coordinator of the social and humanitarian campaign committee Lagos chapter.

Adebowale is also the South West Zonal Secretary. Other members of the committee in attendance were

Hon. Olulade National secretary of the social and humanitarian directorate for the presidential campaign , Hon. Laja Olulaja, Mrs Lola Agbalojobi,Hon. Adeniyi Idowu amongst other members.

The outreach which met with the new voters, and vulnerable and senior citizens will move to other local governments within the state.

The outreach also sensitised the public on PVC collection and the power of voting during the upcoming election.