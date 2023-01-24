The Chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo, and Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, have reacted to the alleged plan of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign to seek court’s disqualification of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over alleged links with drug dealings.

Reacting to the PDP’s counter moves, Keyamo, in a chat with Vanguard, said the main opposition party lacks originality

His words: “Why did they wait all these months until we filed before they are now rushing to court? I challenged them more than two months ago, yet they did nothing.

‘’It shows a team that is lacking in originality, lacking in ideas and lacking in vision. It is just an attempt to create a counter-suit to our own.

“Unfortunately for them, Nigerians have seen through them already: SPV advocates that are trying to turn the tide of public opinion. Nigerians have decided; Nigerians have rejected them.

‘’This is so laughable that Nigerians are beginning to see that these are remorseless people; leopards that cannot change their skin; instead of Atiku facing the cameras, shed some tears and apologise to the nation for abusing his office as VP with SPVs, his reply, in summary, is, ‘what-about-you-too?’ This is disastrously sad.”

Contributing, Mr Bayo Onanuga, director, Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, restated his statement of January 18, 2023 where he pooh-poohed PDP’s “shameless skirting of issues” using the attack as a defence.

He challenged Atiku to address the issues of whether or he employed the whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who swore to an oath; whether Atiku made a scandalous conservation on how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up SPVs, such as Marine Float to steal public money; and whether the taped voice was Atiku’s.