Tinubu

The Chief Spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Mr Festus Keyamo, and Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, have reacted to the alleged plan of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign to seek court’s disqualification of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over alleged links with drug dealings.

Reacting to the PDP’s counter moves, Keyamo, in a chat with Vanguard, said the main opposition party lacks originality

His words: “Why did they wait all these months until we filed before they are now rushing to court? I challenged them more than two months ago, yet they did nothing.

‘’It shows a team that is lacking in originality, lacking in ideas and lacking in vision. It is just an attempt to create a counter-suit to our own.

“Unfortunately for them, Nigerians have seen through them already: SPV advocates that are trying to turn the tide of public opinion. Nigerians have decided; Nigerians have rejected them.

‘’This is so laughable that Nigerians are beginning to see that these are remorseless people; leopards that cannot change their skin; instead of Atiku facing the cameras, shed some tears and apologise to the nation for abusing his office as VP with SPVs, his reply, in summary, is, ‘what-about-you-too?’ This is disastrously sad.”

Contributing, Mr Bayo Onanuga, director, Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, restated his statement of January 18, 2023 where he pooh-poohed PDP’s “shameless skirting of issues” using the attack as a defence.

He challenged Atiku to address the issues of whether or he employed the whistleblower, Michael Achimugu, who swore to an oath; whether Atiku made a scandalous conservation on how he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up SPVs, such as Marine Float to steal public money; and whether the taped voice was Atiku’s.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.