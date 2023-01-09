By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday stormed the rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa state.

Recall that the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN had announced that the president is billed to lead the campaign train in at least 10 states of the Federation while also attending the grand finale in Lagos.

His word: “The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress announces that in its revised Campaign Timetable just released, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has shown further personal commitment to the cause of the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential election, by indicating his readiness to be physically present at some of our forthcoming presidential campaign rallies.”

However, fulfilling his promise, Buhari met the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu along other dignitaries in Adamawa.

He campaigned for the APC candidates.