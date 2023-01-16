By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has hailed the New Era Foundation for empowering the youth, women and senior citizens.

The National Director General of the APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this at the flag off of the fourth edition of APC Professionals Council tuition free and scholarship scheme for 5,000 beneficiaries in Nigeria, noted that the non-governmental organization, founded by Senator, Oluremi Tiunbu, wife of the front runner presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has continued to impact lives.

He said the organisation has over the years championed the growth and development of young people in the country irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

According to him, the foundation since establishment in the year 2000 has continued to be a source of dream come through to numerous Nigerians, even as it continues to impact on women and senior citizens.

He said the beneficiaries who are undergraduate students of various tertiary institutions will have their Tuition fees paid by the APC PC in support of the Tinubu / Shettima Presidential Mandate.

Senator Remi Tinubu, who was represented by Prince Adetokunbo Ademola, a chieftain of APC at the event, said “this is one way the federal lawmaker has been demonstrated commitment in investing towards the future of young Nigerians since she became First Lady of Lagos State in year 1999.”

While urging the benefiting students to be of good behaviour, he noted that the wife of APC presidential candidate “is a mother with the heart of gold who has committed all her life to philanthropy and good gesture for the betterment of the society.”

According to Ademola, “Tinubu will usher in new frontiers in youth programmes, geared towards their development and growth if elected the country’s president in the February presidential election.”

Ademola, while noting that Tinubu is one of the biggest investors in social welfare in the country, appealed to the scholarship beneficiaries and young people in general to massively support Tinubu to emerge the country’s next president.