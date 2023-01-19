Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council South West, and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and former Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi at the councils meeting held in Akure.

—- Asks APC govs to declare a work-free day for PVC collection

— Frowns at reports of Anti-party activities, wants erring leaders disciplined

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the Southwest, has decried the low rate of collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in the zone.

It has therefore enjoined Governors of all APC-controlled states to declare Tuesday, 24th January 2023 as a work-free day to aid the collection of Permanent Voter Cards.

This was contained in a communique issued by the council and signed by its Coordinator and the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, at a meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akeredolu was joined at the meeting by the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi among other bigwigs.

The meeting, in a Communique issued and signed by Governor Akeredolu and the Southwest Vice Chairman of the APC, who is also the Deputy Coordinator, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, the council decried the low rate of collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in the zone and announced the immediate launch of “Operation Collect Your PVC” across all states in the Southwest.

“The council also enjoined Governors of all APC-controlled states to declare Tuesday, 24th January 2023 as a work-free day to aid the collection of Permanent Voter Cards.

“Council praises its Chairman, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his leadership and candour. It notes with satisfaction his improved state of health and prayed for his speedy recovery and continued service to Ondo state and Nigeria as a nation.

“ The Council approves the request of the Coordinator of the PCC in the Southwest zone, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to appoint His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, to assist and support him in coordinating the Southwest campaign activities.

“Council directs the setting up of polling units mobilization committees across all the Southwest States and also decides that all Party leaders and government functionaries at the Federal and State levels should return immediately to their respective local governments, wards and units to lead the campaigns and voter mobilization activities.

“The Council urges Governors of APC-controlled states in the Southwest to deploy all state-owned mass media machinery towards mobilisation, voter education and PVC collection.

“lt appeals to PCC to urgently release funds to all campaign directorates, most especially, the youth directorate in order to enhance the campaign and mobilisation activities.

“The council frowns at reported cases of anti-party activities of some leaders and appointees and therefore calls on the National Working Committee (NWC) to deal decisively with any party member engaging in anti-party activities.

The meeting, which was attended by leaders and members of the PCC in the six States of the Southwest zone, agreed to intensify efforts toward garnering massive votes for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Leaders at the meeting include National Vice Chairman (South-West) and Deputy Zonal Co-ordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Isaac Kekemeke; APC Chairman,Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; former deputy Governor of Osun State, Titi-Laoye Ponle; former deputy Governor of Ogun state, Segun Adesegun; representative of Ekiti state Governor, Jide Awe; APC chairmen in the South West and other national and zonal leaders.