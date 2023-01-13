By Dickson Omobala

Spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council of New Nigerian Peoples Party ,NNPP, Abubakar Yesufu, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, wants Nigerians to understand that Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, are their tormentors.

He also described Kwankwaso as the candidate to beat in next month’s presidential election.

Yesufu explained that the reception the party had in Plateau, Kaduna and Bauchi states was an indication of NNPP’s acceptance in the country.

He said the presidential hopeful and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahoha, would surprise Nigerians with their performance at the polls.

Yesufu said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

He said: “On January 11, the campaign moved to Plateau State and was received by the people of Quanpan, Shamdan and Yewashamdan, showing love and acceptability to the party.

“On January 12, 2023, in Bauchi, our presidential candidate also visited the state and admonished them to throw away APC and PDP. He said PDP and APC have been tormenting Nigerians for a long time. He urged them to vote for the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in all the elections.

On January 13, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also stormed Kaduna where he presented the flag to Senator Uthman Hunkuwi (governorship aspirant) in front of the state party leadership and an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

“These visits have confirmed the unstoppable Rabiu Kwankwaso as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election.”