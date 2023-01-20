By Gabriel Olawale

Sequel to Asiwaju’s unique style of governance, especially in the area of grooming young and intellectual minds and preparing them for leadership, the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has welcomed members of Atiku Support Organization who has abandoned the former vice president and decided to pitch tent with the APC Presidential candidate.

Fidelis Onakoma, the publicity secretary of Atiku Support Organization, Anambra state chapter spoke on behalf of all members across 30 states today, January 19, 2023 at the APC-PCC head office in Abuja. He attributed their decision to abandon the Atiku campaign because they are not recognised for their hard work and also identified the poor leadership values of Atiku. They however concluded that they believe in the structure of Tinubu and his agenda for Nigerians.

According to his statement, “What we want is to be incorporated into the activities of APC in our various states and at the national level. Atiku Support Organization is the leading support organization of PDP campaign council. It’s the only support group that Atiku himself created and he made his son to be chairman.

For that reason, we’ve all decided to leave for the Tinubu Support Organisation under the Youth wing. I assure you that we joined the APC in good faith,” he averred.

Welcoming the new members, secretary of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke described the defection as a step in the right direction, saying the APC and Asiwaju has contributed a lot in the development of Nigeria.

Faleke thanked the front runners of the group. He appreciated their struggle and asured them of a fair treatment before and after Asiwaju emerges.

He said, “On behalf of our principals, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC-PCC welcomes you all.

“Your grievances are well noted and it’s not late to realize that you were in the wrong place. But because Asiwaju is a party for all, it is important that you all have on record Asiwaju’s performance when it comes to reward. The basic issues here is lack of reward from where you are coming from. One of the major thing Tinubu is known for apart from developmental structure is his reward system”.