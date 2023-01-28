The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Wednesday, suffered huge set back as scores of party officials resigned their positions and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A member of the APC Presidential campaign Council and Deputy Director, Transport and Logistics, Delta South Senatorial Campaign Council, Apostle Onome Eneromoja and 6 Ward 10 Executive Committee members in Ndokwa West resigned their positions and joined the PDP.

Also, the former Isoko North LGA Youth Leader, Gospel Efe Obiaro led 10 Ward Youth Leaders and other Executive Members of APC at LGA and Ward into PDP during the Presidential campaign rally held in Asaba.

Their defection is sequel to the announcement of the resignation of the former APC State Secretary, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie who also joined the PDP on Wednesday.

Obiaro who spoke to journalists at the sidelines of the Presidential rally in Asaba said they decided to leave the APC because the party had failed to fulfil its campaign promises to the people with rising poverty and insecurity plaguing the citizens.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for their great contributions to the development of the state and urged Deltans and Nigerians to vote for the PDP to rescue and rebuild the country.

They pledged to work hard to further deplete the APC structure in Isoko Nation, saying “we will network and get our people back to the umbrella party.”

Speaking on the development, a former President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Community Development, Comrade Ovie Umuakpo expressed delight at the prospects of working with the new members of the party.

“I wholeheartedly welcome all my brothers and sisters who left the sinking APC ship to join us in the PDP.

“As a party we remain committed to working hard to rescue and rebuild this country from the ruins of the APC-led Federal Government,” he stated. ./