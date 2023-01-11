.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The All Progressives Congress APC and other parties in Katsina State have again lost at least 30,847 of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP from the Sandamu and Maiadua Local Government Area of the State.

The decampees led by Danjuma Shaibu were received by Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the erstwhile Secretary to the Government of Katsina State now the Director General of Lado/Atiku Campaign Council during their campaign tour to Sandamu and Maiadua LGA on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowd of supporters that turned out for the rally, Dr Mustapha disclosed that some influential citizens from Sandamu were among the decampees. He gave their names as follows: Alhaji Shaibu Danjuma, Maamuda Ado, Sabiu Uli as well as Maria Lawal, a women leader from the area among others.

The former Secretary to Katsina Government commended the decampees for rejecting the APC, describing it as a wise and bold decision.

Mustapha equally applauded citizens of the area for turning out en masse to receive the governorship candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado as well as the Senatorial Candidate for Daura District, Ahmed Baba Kaita, among other candidates of the party for the 2023 general elections.

“With what we have seen here today, citizens of Sandamu have demonstrated that Sandamu LGA belongs to PDP.

“You are gathered here today willingly, not compelled as it is the characteristics of the other party (APC) but because of the love and belief you have for the PDP.

“We urge you not to relent in your determination and resilience to vote out in the next 44 days APC government that has brought untold hardship to our people for the past seven years.

“We are assuring you that all the oppression and hardship ongoing in the state, by the grace of will end in the next 44 days,” Mustapha said.

The Director General Lado/Atiku Campaign also used the opportunity to call on eligible voters in the state that is yet to collect their voter’s cards, especially the women to do so in order to ensure victory for PDP.