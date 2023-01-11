By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has said that the renewal of avowal by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf to sack the new Emirates if elected, will mean that he has to deal with the law establishing the new Emirates and the popular decision of the people.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Kano had created five new Emirates out of the former Kano Emirate and appointed new Emirs in 2019. These include Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

However, reports doing the round say that the gurbernatorial candidate of the NNPP had declared that he would abolish the Emirates and return to the former status.

Reacting to this, the state commissioner for information and internal affairs/spokesperson, Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement, that due process was followed through the enactment of laws by the state House of Assembly, which have to be reversed.

“It remains to be seen how an exercise backed by relevant laws and popular support which saw the creation of new Emirates and First Class Emirs could just be reversed overnight for political motives,” he wondered.

Malam Garba pointed out that just as the creation of states and local governments, the new Emirates are adding value to the overall development of the state as stakeholders as the laws establishing them have clearly spelt out their functions.

The commissioner stated that the creation of the new domains which is long overdue, has brought about unprecedented physical, socio-economic and cultural development in the areas.

He added that the new Emirates, which are enjoying the full support of the people, are more of injecting some semblance of people participation in their socio-economic development through traditional institution.

Malam Garba further explained that the exercise was also part of the government’s decision to support the development of mini cities to complement the emergence of Kano as Mega City.

On the side of the NNPP, the party spokesman Sanusi Bature dismissed the claims that his principal made such statement describing it as a blackmail.

“The APC lacks any development project to campaign for elections, instead they depend on making unnecessary blackmail.

“They wanted to drag us into an unnecessary argument, there nowhere my principal make a decisive comment on the new Emirates.

“It is unfortunate that Muhammad Garba as a seasoned journalist allows himself to be so low in creating and spreading fake news” he stated.