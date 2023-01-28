By Ogalah Ibrahim

A member of the House of Representatives representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency, Katsina State, Honourable Hamza Dalhat, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

The decision is contained in a letter the law maker who failed to secure a return ticket to the national assembly addressed to the APC Chairman for Batagarawa Ward ‘A’ where he hails from.

However, Hamza in the letter, did not give any reason for dumping the ruling APC at this dying minute with election by the corner.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the lawmaker will officially be received into the Katsina PDP family tomorrow, Monday.

The letter titled “Notice of Withdrawal from APC reads:

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress with effect from the date of this letter.

“My party membership registration slip is herewith attached as appropriate.

“I wish to use this opportunity to extend my profound appreciation and gratitude to the party and all the members who have contributed on one war or the other to make my stay in the party memorable.

“May I also use this opportunity to thank all my supporters and indeed the entire people of Batagarawa, Rimi, Charanchi Federal Constituency for the opportunity they gave me to contribute my quota in the development of our country while working in the House of Representatives.

“Please, accept the assurance of my continued esteemed regards and consideration.”