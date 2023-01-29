—Urges electorate to vote for all APC candidates:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In a bid to establish good rapport with the electorate in Isaba kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Isaba ward, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye, weekend, embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Isaba ward with the leaders and members of Isaba Ward 02.

Addressing the people shortly after a closed door meeting with key stakeholders in the kingdom in Isaba, Engr. Akpodubakaye stressed the need for them to effectively participate in the forthcoming general election by voting for their preferred candidates, adding that the only way to change the present narrative in the area was to vote for all APC candidates, from the Presidential to governorship, the Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly candidates.

He assured the electorate that their alleged sufferings under the poor administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-government will soon come to an end with the APC candidates coming on board, reiterating that the candidates of the APC were carefully selected based on their good track records of achievements in their previous positions and endeavours.

He maintained that with the eventual emergence of the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the APC, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as executive governor of Delta State in few weeks to come, there will be an end to the mal-administration of the PDP government the state and in particularly, Isaba kingdom which has been neglected from the inception of the PDP government.

Engr. Akpodubakaye told his people that the incoming APC led-administration in Delta State under Sen. Omo-Agege will bring social amenities such as good roads, portable and safe-drinking water, recreational facilities for wellness activities, functional electricity, efficacious and sustainable healthcare, functional and affordable education, which form the fulcrum around which quality of life revolves in any society.

According to him, “Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege will rescue Delta State from the .. burden that the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP has brought upon us. We believe strongly that Sen. Omo-Agege is a better manager of resources.

“Go to his Senatorial District and see what he has been able to do with the little resources at his disposal for his people. He has touched lives in several communities in the different local government areas under his Senatorial District.

“He has made massive impact there, but look at our own Senatorial District, there is nothing to show for it. So with Sen. Omo-Agege’s experience and capacity, occasioned by his present position as the Deputy Senate President, when he eventually becomes the governor of Delta State, he will certainly bring all that experience and capabilities to bear on good governance, development and judicious management of the resources of Delta State.

“We believe that on the day of the election, you people will cast your votes for all the APC candidates in order to change the present narrative”, the APC leader said.

The former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Warri South-West Constituency, observed that: “It is unfortunate that the PDP is still presenting a Senatorial candidate who has no good track record, after the poor performance of the incumbent Senator, representing the Delta South Senatorial District.

“This is man who has not been able to provide portable water in his own community as current chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC which speaks volumes of the obvious insensitivity of the PDP’s failed administration towards the Delta South Senatorial District.

“Whereas, the APC Delta South Senatorial candidate, Hon. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, while he served as Executive Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, was able to raise the internally generated revenue (IGR) of Delta State from N1Billion to N5.74B monthly.

“Hon. Joel Onowakpo Thomas is also a philanthropist whose main goal is helping the less privileged and rendering selfless services, such as offering free jamb lectures, award of scholarships, distribution of free textbooks and notebooks, as well as providing micro-credits for traders, vocational trainings and giving out starter packs to empower graduates of various skills acquisition schemes”, Engr. reiterated.

The APC stalwart claimed that the alleged Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led government’s failure to resolve the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis is a clear reason why the Ijaws should vote for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

While lamenting the poor living conditions of the people of Isaba, Ogbe-Ijoh and the Ijaws in general in DeltaState, Engr. Akpodubakaye said Isaba-Ogbe-Ijoh people have been landlocked for years with no health facilities, pipe borne water and educational facilities, resulting in reduced academic activities in both primary and secondary schools in the area.