…Atiku to campaign in Delta January 24

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, said the All Progressives Congress, APC is a fraud, alleging that the party failed in all its 2015 campaign promises.

Director General of the Delta State PDP campaign council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon who stated this at a press conference in Asaba, accused the APC-led Federal Government of being clannish.

Solomon said the PDP if elected, would restore the glory of Nigeria as the giant of Africa, saying that the PDP presidential campaign train would belt in Delta on 24th January.

While saying the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has the capacity to manage the State having managed the State House of Assembly for almost six years, he said Oborevwori has all it takes to govern the state.

According to him, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has served both in the executive and Legislative arm of government, reiterating that the PDP gubernatorial candidate has the requisite experience to serve as governor of the State.