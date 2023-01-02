The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence in the winning achievements of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State and at the National level.

Governor Hope Uzodimma stated this at the inauguration of members of the State Campaign Council of the Imo State APC at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor listed projects and achievements from the All Progressive Congress-led administration which include the two signature projects: the Owerri – Orlu road and the Owerri – Okigwe road founded by the State and approved by the Federal Government for a refund.

Other notable achievements listed are the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri; the Alvan Ikoku College of Education full takeover by the Federal Government; signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Navy for the dredging of Oguta Lake/ Orashi River to the Atlantic ocean.

At the Federal level, the Governor noted the iconic second Niger Bridge constructed by President Buhari despite the politics of delay by his predecessors.

He, therefore, charged the members of the State Campaign Council for the Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) on strategic communication with the many achievements of the party to market the party.