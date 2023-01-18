The Ndokwa East Coordinator of the Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Comr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has said the party is still on course to win all elections in the February and March polls, despite the shenanigans of the suspended LGA Chairman and other party excos.

Chukwuma in a personally signed statement this morning, said the leadership of the APC in Ndokwa East already knew about the ploy of the LGA Chairman and a few others to use the party as a tool for negotiation, hence they moved quickly to suspend those involved.

Describing the suspended party executives as people of unstable political character, Chukwuma opined that for a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and a Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor, Kris Oputa to resign their appointment to join the APC, means there is something special they saw in the party.

“We discovered some days ago that some party excos in Ndokwa East led by the LGA Chairman, Augustine Ogbolu, the Youth Leader, Emmanuel Obah were indulging in anti party activities, and in line with our party’s constitution, the state secretary of our party announced their indefinite suspension”.

According to Chukwuma, party leaders were not surprised to learn about their involvement in anti party activities because their antecedents in politics is in the open already.

“Augustine Ogbolu is someone we know very well. He is a paper tiger, who all he is concerned about is how to trade off the general interest of his people for his personal gains.

“For Obah Emmanuel, the youth leader, we were here when he left PDP for APC and with the APC being a magnanimous party, he was made a youth leader also. If at all he chooses to go back to his vomit, we are here waiting to see how he will be trusted with his political instability.

“For Dikadi Lucky, my message to him is very simple, let him show everyone of us the PVC he intends to vote with in his ward here in Ndokwa East. If Dikadi can do this, I will personally send him a handsome reward.

“As the LGA campaign Coordinator, I am urging everyone to remain calm. Especially as we know issues like these are part of what make a political process interesting. However, it won’t affect our party’s very bright chance of emerging victorious in the forthcoming elections in Ndokwa East, Delta State and across the country.

“To others whom are thinking also of towing same path of the above listed, do note the leadership of the APC, which is Africa’s largest party, won’t hesitate to show anyone the way out.

“Finally, we wish to let Okowa know that no matter the amount of Dollar and Naira of Delta State money he chooses to spend in wooing members of the APC in Ndokwa East, the PDP will still fail woefully in the LGA”, Chukwuma said.