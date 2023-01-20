Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has a high chances of winning the 2023 elections.

The governor stated this during a “thank you” visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his office on Thursday.

Sule commended politicians in his state for playing politics devoid of rancour.

He maintained he would never deny anyone the chance to make use of any venue as witnessed in other areas.

According to the Nasarawa governor, ‘that era is over’.

Sule further expressed appreciation to the President for his support towards the oil discovery in Nasarawa, affirming that exploration activities would begin in a few days.

Recall that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), had days ago, announced the discovery of oil in Nasarawa state in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.