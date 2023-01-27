By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Chief of Air Staff and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), has chided Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over inconsistent salary and pension payment to civil servants in the State.

Abubakar said this in Bauchi on Thursday during the inauguration of a Tinubu Presidential Support Group, Lobito, to mobilise grassroots votes for him and the presidential candidate of his party.

“It is very sad that our workers cannot get their payment. It is very sad that someone will serve a state for 35 years and he won’t be paid pension and gratuity. We will change all these by God’s grace. We will create employment for our youths and empower the women for economic prosperity,” he said.

Sadique also said that it is pertinent to elect all APC candidates to end the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, who he said was not paying workers as and when due.

“We appreciate this group’s support and, by God’s grace, we will deliver the dividends of democracy equitably and our workers will be paid at the end of every month,” he added.

He further promised to boost the agricultural potential of the State by assisting the farmers with inputs, training and information on improved methods.

Chairman, Steering Committee, Lobito Group 4 Asiwaju, Idris Lanzai, and the Secretary, Usman Darazo, pledged to mobilise more grassroots votes to make APC victorious at the polls.