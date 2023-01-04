.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke has called on citizens in the state to rise up and cry to God to chase out the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, from the seat of power in Katsina State and the entire country.

Lado who described the APC government across the country as cruel said Nigerians are facing serious hardship as a result of their misrule for the past seven years.

Lado made the call on Wednesday during the official flag-off of its governorship campaign held in Funtua, one of the local government areas prone to banditry in the state.

The former senator while addressing the massive crowd that turned out to welcome him and his campaign entourage at the Aya Primary School, Funtua said:

“Everyone is feeling the pains of the APC misrule. We are all affected by the situation in Katsina State, especially, in the Funtua zone. We don’t have peace of mind and our people are dying of hunger. Amidst the insecurity, we are battling with many other problems.

“As a result, it has become necessary that we do all the needful by playing our part in ensuring that God returns PDP to lead the state and country again from top to bottom.

“So, I am appealing to you all to rise up and chase out this cruel government and APC leaders. Let’s cry unto God in prayers and refuse to fear by ensuring that PDP is brought back to power from the presidency down to the local government council.

“I assure you that if PDP wins,

my cabinet in conjunction with our senators and other lawmakers will join hands to restore the state’s lost glory under APC. The entire country will witness good governance

and rapid development again with PDP at the helms of affairs.

“We are deeply worried with the security challenges in the state and as soon as we are elected, it is the first issue we will give attention to.

“By the help of God, within a very short time, the people of Katsina will be free to spend time in any part of the state without fear of being assaulted by hoodlums.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Atiku-Lado Campaign Council in Katsina, Senator Umar Ibrahim Sauri said the campaign flag-off was a memorable one as it has proved to the world that PDP will win a landslide in the 2023 general elections in Katsina.

According to Sauri, electing Atiku and Lado will cause Katsina to experience great relief from the security challenges experienced in the state.

“If you elect both of them, I assure you that in a very short time, we all will be able to sleep with our eyes close again. A vote for Atiku and Lado is a vote for peace.

“Electing Atiku and Lado will provide farmers in Katsina and the entire country access to fertiliser as it was in time past when PDP led in Katsina State and at the Federal level.

“If they are elected you can be sure that Local Government Council will begin to receive their allocation directly for the use and development of their people without interference from the state government,” Sauri said.

Also speaking at the flag-off, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, the erstwhile Secretary to Katsina State Government, now the Director General, Atiku-Lado Campaign Council in the state, thanked the pool of supporters that parked at the venue of the flag-off for their show of love for the party’s candidate.

According to the three times former Secretaries to the Katsina State Government, citizens from Funtua zone are known for standing and defending what they believe; that accounts for why they took the campaign flag-off to the zone to seek the blessings of great minds in the area as they kick start their campaign journey.