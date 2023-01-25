The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, Mr. Ita Enang over anti-party activities.

The State Working Committee of the APC in Akwa Ibom State ratified recommendations of the Party’s Disciplinary Committee regarding the expulsion of the former presidential aide.

The ratification was disclosed in a letter signed by the State Party Chairman, Obong Leo Steven Ntukekpo pursuant to a petition detailing gross anti-party activities by the former legislator written and submitted to the State Leadership of the Party by his Ward Chairman in Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Local Government Area of the State.

The letter also revealed that Senator Ita Enang had been working with the ruling PDP in the State with a view to undermine the APC’s chances in the general elections and had done so in defiance of the directives of the Party.

It will be recalled that in the aftermath of the State Governorship primaries, Mr. Enang had enmeshed the candidate, Obong Akan Udofia in a flurry of litigations at various courts in Abuja and Uyo until recently when the Court of Appeal in a landmark ruling affirmed Obong Udofia as the valid candidate of the party for the March 11 governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State.