By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel Onowakpo, said his priority will be the wellbeing of the people of Delta South Senatorial District.

Hon. Onowakpo also assured that the people of the Senatorial District will experience rapid infrastructural development when elected to the in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking when he went on campaign tour to Isaba community in Warri South-West local government, he promised that infrastructural development would be his top most priority, if given the mandate to represent the senatorial district.

The APC Senatorial candidate eulogised the leader of APC in Isaba ward, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye for his love and dedication to his people.

He appealed to the people of the kingdom to vote for all APC candidates, starting from the Presidential, to the Senate, to governorship and the State House of Assembly to enable them enjoy the true dividends of democracy.

Hon. Joel-Onowakpo, while on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Regent of Isaba kingdom for royal blessings, along with the APC candidates for House of Representatives, Hon. Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel and the candidate for the State House of Assembly for Warri South-West Constituency, Deacon Tekedor, noted that “cultural heritage gives the people a sense of unity and belonging within a group and allows them to better understand previous generations and the history of where they come from”.

Also speaking, the APC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel and his counterpart for the State House of Assembly for Warri South-West Constituency, Deacon Clement Tekedor, assured the people of Isaba kingdom of quality representation that will usher in rapid development in the area, when elected.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye said Isaba kingdom will give all APC candidates one hundred percent block votes, describing all the candidates as great intellectuals, with good track records.

Akpodubakaye lamented that: “For over two decades Isaba kingdom has been underdeveloped. What you are seeing in this community is personal effort. As a technocrat and a grassroots politician, I say things the way they are.

“Before now, the voting pattern in Isaba kingdom has always been 100% for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until 2019, when I joined the APC and contested for the Warri South-West Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly. Though I won the party primary election but was later short changed by the then party hierarchy in Abuja after the declaration by the Independent Electorial Commission (INEC) as the duly elected candidate for Warri South-West Constituency.

“The last time they (PDP) intimidated our people. We allowed them, but this time around we will not allow anyone to intimate the sons and daughters of Isaba kingdom any more. I want to tell us that Isaba people are living in fear because of a particular set of leaders that are representing us. They will not tell us that the government is not bringing things to Isaba kingdom, but look at the kingdom, there is nothing to show for it.

“The land of Isaba is one of the best places to visit, work and play. As our incoming Senator, today you have come to Isaba kingdom and I am telling you as an illustrious son of the kingdom that our current Senator, representing Delta South Senatorial District has no presence in Isaba kingdom, the same with the House Representatives Member, representing Warri South-West Federal Constituency has nothing to show here.

“Also, the member representing Warri South-West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, has no presence in this kingdom as well. And they are bringing someone else for Senate who cannot even provide portable water in his own community as chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). Yet, that is the PDP Senatorial candidate for Delta South Senatorial District.

“I have taken my time to go through the intimidating profile of the APC Senatorial candidate for Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and I discovered that while he was chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, he moved the internally generated revenue of Delta State from N1Billion to N55Billion per annum.

“So I urge you all to come out enmass on the election and vote for all the APC candidates, starting from the Presidential, to the Senate, Governorship, Representatives and the State House of Assembly.”

While assuring the party’s candidates of total victory in Isaba Ward, Chairman of Isaba Ward, Mr Ambrose Bramor and Women leader, Mrs. Ebika Oganwu, said Isaba Ward is now fully APC.