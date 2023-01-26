By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Executive Council, Elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom Statte have debunked the purported expulsion of former Senior Special Adviser of President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang from the the party.

The local government Chapter Chairman, Mr Umoh Ekop, in a statement in Uyo on Thursday said that those behind the purported letter of expulsion were aliens to APC.

Ekop said that at no time did Enang commit any offence that should warrant an expulsion from the party, describing the alleged expulsion of Enang from the party as an insult.

He stated: “Ordinarily, we would have allowed the said publication, knowing that the said publication is meaningless and does not have the weight capacity of distracting the party nor the Distinguish Senator Ita Enang, who is the backbone of the part at the Local Government Area and State government levels.

“For the sake of the public, who may be misled to believe this lies from the pit of hell, we want to put the record straight, that Senator Ita Enang is still a member of All Progressives Congress, Eastern Ward 2, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have not received any news or petition from the Ward Chairman of Eastern Ward 2 against Senator Ita Enang at any time.

“Senator Ita Enang is the only light and voice of the party at the local level as well as the known voice in Akwa Ibom State that has always been speaking for the party,”

The chapter chairman urged those behind the publication to tender an unreserved apology to Enang within 72 hours, noting that such a move was the handiwork of mischief makers and also an insult to the entire Ibiono Ibom LGA.

He described the former presidential aide as a very dedicated, committed, and sincere member of APC who has been querying the opposition on the issues of transparency with public funds in the state.

He disclosed that the chapter executive of the party, elders and the entire members of APC in Ibiono Ibom have passed a vote of confidence on Enang as a true party man, and therefore

called on the entire members of the APC family at all levels as well as the general public to discard such publication”