... Says it’s in secret talks with 10 parties

By Steve Oko

The main opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, has commended Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for approving the Umuahia Township Stadium for APC’s presidential mega rally scheduled for Tuesday, January 24.

Chairman of the Presidential Campaign rally, Maj. Gen. Charles Okoro (retd.), who made the commendation at a press conference Friday in Umuahia, said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would storm the state with other members of his team to “preach the APC gospel”.

He said that preparations were on top gear for a hitch-free rally, identifying crowd control as a major challenge considering the number of people who he said, had indicated interest in participation.

Speaking earlier, APC Chairman in Abia, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the National Chairman of the party, would at the rally, present flag to the governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike, and other candidates of the party for various elective offices.

He solicited support for all APC candidates, adding that Abia needs to join the national ruling party to be able to get her rightful share from the centre.

Ononogbu decried the condition of Abia State which he blamed on bad governance by the ruling PDP which he accused of ruining the state in the past 20 years.

He urged Abians to vote for the APC for the desired change, adding that the party stakeholders in the state have already articulated the priority needs of Abia to present to Tinubu at the rally for his commitment.

“We know what we need; We have been ignored for too long. Enough is enough, and he will make commitment but we need to support him so we can boldly demand for our share in the end”.

The APC Chairman disclosed that 10 different political parties were in secret talks with the party for a consensus candidate at the forthcoming polls.

He described the APC governorship candidate in Abia as the most formidable of all those jostling for the position, urging Abians to give him a chance to rebuild the state.

Ononogbu further claimed that the APC-led Federal Government had done for South East key projects previous administrations in the country were unable to accomplish.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Uche Ogboso, said the pitiable condition of Abia State needed urgent change which he argued, could only be offered by the APC.

He urged Abians to reject the ruling PDP and embrace the APC for a better life.