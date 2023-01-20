…says a vote for APC will engender progress

A former governorship aspirant in Delta State under the APC, Uba Michael has urged those yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, to do so before the window for collection closes.

Uba made the call in Abuja on Thursday as a reaction to the timeframe for collection drawing closing to an end.

He said the need to lend his voice to the call became important because Nigerians seeking to play a role in choosing the next government must know that they cannot do so without their PVCs.

“We know for a fact that the only way one can get to participate in the forthcoming general elections is to be armed with the PVC, which will be needed on d-day. So, it is not enough to want to exercise your right, you must have what is required to do so, which in this case is the PVC.

“So I’m calling on all those who registered and are yet to pick up their PVCs to do so before the window given by INEC for collection closes.” He said

He further enjoined Nigerians to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress to enable the incoming administration, in the event that the party wins, continue with the projects and programmes of the outgoing administration.