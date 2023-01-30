AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Lagos State, Mr. Tunji Bello, weekend, urged youths in the SouthWest to be relentless in their mobilisation of votes for the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential election.

Addressing youths, under the aegis of South-West Youth Coordinators Mandate Meeting, in honour of BAT, held at Ikeja, Bello said amongst all the presidential candidates, Tunubu is best suited to harness the potentials of Youths.

Bello, in a statement by Kunle Adeshina, described the APC candidate as a trustworthy individual that has the zeal and capacity to redirect Nigeria on the right track.

Tunji Bello, who chronicled his first encounter with Tinubu in 1989 till date, said the APC candidate has “remained relentless in his effort to ensure that Nigeria becomes a better country.

“Tinubu remains one of the brilliant minds that the country has produced and is attested from the multivarious achievements recorded during his tenure as the Governor of Lagos State with the revolutionary ideas and achievable policies he injected into the system.

“The APC candidate remains the most qualified amongst all the Presidential candidate vying for the seat based on his consistency in idea formulation and implementation.”

Also speaking at the event, a former minister of Communication, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, urged the youths to assess all the candidates without sentiments and discrimination, adding that BAT remains the best choice as he has in time past supported activities that returned democracy to Nigeria.