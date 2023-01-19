A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Charles Njuwe, has congratulated Onotu Henry Okechukwu, who he described as the party’s political pillar in Ndokwa nation, on his appointment as a Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

This was contained in a statement issued according to Njuwe on behalf of all APC faithful in Ukwuani in particular and Ndokwa nation in general, Thursday, on the sidelines of the party’s campaign at the nearby University community of Abraka, Ethiope East LGA, stating that Onotu Okechukwu’s appointment was the best decision at this ‘auspicious time.’

He stated that Senator Omo-Agege, who is a gubernatorial hopeful of his party – the APC, has chosen to place a round peg in a round hole, adding that the appointment is a crown well-deserved and best.

Onotu Okechukwu’s appointment, he noted, is a signal to what the Senator, representing Delta Central Senatorial District will do when he becomes the governor of the state, noting that his desire to spread human and material developments evenly in the state is public knowledge and it is the reason Deltans are queueing behind him.

“The people of Ndokwa nation congratulate Onotu Okechukwu, who is our son, and at same time commend the Deputy Senate President for considering our leader worthy of this appointment. It goes to show how much of esteem the in-coming governor holds the Ndokwa nation.

“We are appreciative of this kind gesture to a man, who has paid his dues in politics. The DSP has shown to the world how much he loves Ndokwa nation and his readiness to carry everyone along. Onotu Okechukwu’s appointment is best. We shall do everything possible to deliver the Ukwuani Local Government peacefully to the APC, across the board at the forthcoming general elections,” the statement read.

The APC gubernatorial frontrunner had in a January 3rd dated-letter of appointment, appointed Onotu Okechukwu as a senior legislative aide with all the paraphernalia of office within immediate effect.

The appointment of Onotu Okechukwu is coming weeks after the APC flagbearer, who is an alma mater of Saint George’s College, Obinoma, Ukwuani Local Government Area, where Onotu is a member, commissioned projects in the 62-year-old citadel and flagship of secondary education in the Niger Delta region.

“Saint George’s,” according to Njuwe, “will never forget the giant strides of the Senator, who he noted achieved the feat those before him could not achieve, saying the people of Ndokwa nation are most grateful to him but will show him more gratitude at the polls this March.

Njuwe urged Deltans, particularly Ndokwa electorates, to go and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, and get ready to “vote out the badly clueless PDP administration.”