By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS crisis in the camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba continues, a major stakeholder of the party, Mashach Ezekiel, has advised its national leaders to as a matter of urgency stop campaign activities in the state until investigation of alleged embezzlement of 200 million campaign funds is done.

Specifically, he called on the party’s campaign Director General, DG, Samuel Lalong; including the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to halt campaign activities pending when crisis in the state would be set to rest.

Ezekiel made this call in a statement made available to our correspondent, on Thursday, in Abuja.

While giving detailed reasons for the protracted crisis in APC, Taraba state, he also said that part of the reason is the call for the resignation of the Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council for Taraba, Mua’zu Sambo.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed Friday, Jan. 20, for its presidential rally in Jalingo, but with the current happenings, it appears the party might have to re-strategies if it hopes to achieve its aim of capturing Taraba State. It is pertinent that the APC put its house in order or the event might end up a complete disaster.

“The attention of the national body of the party, the DG of the Presidential campaign council H.E Simon Bako Lalong, and also the presidential aspirant of the party Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, should as a matter of urgency, be brought to this issue or the consequences of this aberration could be grave for the party.

“The APC is advised to shun any activity in Taraba and put on hold the presidential rally for now until these matters are resolved. APC is also reminded that the party has lingering cases in court over its governorship candidate in the state, so fresh issues of financial theft and misappropriation like this would only aggravate the existing problems within the party at the state and local levels.”