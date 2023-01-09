—Urges Delta Ijaws to Vote out PDP

—Describes Omo-Agege as better resource, crisis manager

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Isaba Ward, Warri South-West Local Area of Delta State, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye has blamed the perennial inter-ethnic squabble between the Urhobos of Aladja and Ijaws of Isaba-Ogbe-Ijoh in Delta State on the alleged insensitivity of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led-administration to loss of lives and property in the area.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend, Akpodubakaye said,

“One of the major issues we have in Isaba kingdom is insecurity. So these are things that our governorship candidate, Senator Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, when he eventually becomes the governor of Delta State, will tackle to attract government’s presence to Isaba kingdom, especially, the perennial inter-ethnic squabble between Aladja/Isaba-Ogbe-Ijoh land boundary dispute that has lingered for decades.

“We strongly believe that with Senator Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State, these insecurity challenges will be laid to rest and resolved amicable to allow development to come to the affected communities.

“Once there is peace and security, these warring communities can do business together and there will be meaningful development. So to us, peace and security is what bother the people of Isaba kingdom most because once there is peace and security, every other good good thing will follow.”

The APC leader further said, “even the only access road to Ogbe-Ijoh, the headquarters of Warri South-West Local Government Area, has been severally blocked, while the state government is yet to implement the recommendations of the commission of inquiry it set up on March 3, 2015 to look into the land dispute between the both communities.”

He noted that the protection of lives and property is the basic constitutional role of any well meaning and responsible government, alleging that the Ifeanyi Okowa led-PDP administration in Delta State has continued to undermine the issues that bother on safety and protection of lives and property, especially in the riverine communities where the Ijaws live.

According to him, “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will rescue Delta State from the massive debt burden that the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP has brought us. We believe that Sen. Omo-Agege is a better manager of resources. Go to his Senatorial District and see what he has been able to do with the little he has for his people.

“He has touched lives in several communities in the different local government areas under his Senatorial District.

“He has made massive impact there, but look at our own Senatorial District, there is nothing to show for it. So with his experience, capacity occasioned by his position as the Deputy Senate President, when he becomes the governor of Delta State, he will certainly bring all that experience and capabilities to bear on governance, development and management of the resources of the state.

“We believe that on the day of election, our people will cast their votes for all APC candidates in order to change the narrative.”

Engr. Akpodubakaye, a former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Warri South-West Constituency on the platform of the APC maintained that the alleged failure of the Okowa-led government’s to resolve the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis is a clear reason why the Ijaws should vote for the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the APC in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

While lamenting the poor living conditions of the people of Isaba, Ogbe-Ijoh and the Ijaws in general, Engr. Akpodubakaye said Isaba-Ogbe-Ijoh people have been landlocked and have no health facilities, pipe borne water and educational facilities resulting to reduced academic activities in both primary and secondary schools in the area.

Engr. Akpodubakaye, who spoke after holding series of meetings with the regent, the Isaba central governing council chairman, youths and women, including operatives, further reiterated that the primary responsibility of government in any sane society is to maintain order, provide security and social stability through enforcement of the existing laws.

He said, “We are here because we want Isaba kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area to give the APC their votes because we have been neglected and suffered in hands of the PDP led-government over the years. PDP has been in power since but all along we have been severally shortchanged by the governors, Senators, House of representatives members, up to the State House of Assembly members all these years of the PDP led-administration. Yet, there is no presence of the ruling PDP government in Isaba kingdom.

“We want Isaba people to change the status quo by voting Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege, our incoming governor that will make the difference. He has done so well in his own Senatorial District. The Impact has been massively felt by his Senatorial District, while in our own Senatorial District under the PDP, there is nothing to show for it.

“We want the Isaba kingdom to massively vote for the APC governorship candidates, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Senatorial Candidate, Chief Joel Onowakpo Thomas, the Federal House of Representatives flag bearer, Hon Emmanuel Ekpoto Ekpoto, the State House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Tekedor Clement Penasine and our presidential candidate, our father, the Jagaban of Africa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because if Isaba kingdom gives these persons their votes, they will certainly make a marked difference and there will be change of the narrative in Isaba kingdom in terms development”, he stressed.

Engr. Akpodubakaye further emphasized: “We don’t want Isaba kingdom to lose out in this election because it is what you give during the voting that will come back to you by way of dividends of democracy. So I have come to plead with Isaba people and by extension the entire people of Warri South-West Local Government Area to give the APC their five over five votes (From President to Senatorial, House of Representatives, to Governorship and State House of Assembly candidates) so that at the end of the day it will be a win win situation. If you look at Isaba kingdom today, there is no medical centre, no portable water, no housing facilities provided by the PDP government”.

Also speaking at the press briefing at Isaba community, the APC flag bearer for Warri South West Constituency Seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tekedor Clement Penasine, assured the people that the incoming APC led-administration will pay attention to their plight in terms of protecting their lives and property, infrastructural development and human capacity building.

He urged the people to vote for the APC candidates from the Presidential to governorship to Senate, House of Representatives to the State House of Assembly for a better deal.

Earlier, the regent of Isaba kingdom, High Chief John Ekpenzu, who thanked Engr. Akpodubakaye for finding time to visit his palace, advised him to take every member of the kingdom as one family, irrespective of party affliations, adding that the palace lookd forward to his subsequent regular visits which he said will speak volumes of his love for the kingdom.

On his part, the Central Chairman of Isaba Kingdom Governing Council, Chief Harrny Ofolonyon thanked Engr. Akpodubakaye for the visit, and appealed to him to make such visits more regular to enable him feel the pulse of the kingdom better, being an illustrious son of the kingdom whom they are proud of any day.

Highpoint of the visit was the offer of Royal blessings on Engr. Akpodubakaye by the regent of Isaba kingdom at his palace followed by a town hall meeting.

Dignitaries that graced the epoch making visit include, Isaba Youth President, Comr. Ogugu Lucky, APC Ogbe-Ijoh WARD 01, Chief David Omare, Isaba APC WARD 2 leader, Comr. Kenedabor A Julius, Sir Remound Bakumor, Sir Joseph K Bramor, Isaba APC Ward 2 chairman, Sir Ambrose Bramor, and chairman, Ogbe-Ijoh WARD 2, Prince Ese Gbenabode.