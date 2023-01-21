.

* *Omo-Agege pays tribute to Delta APC founding leader, Emerhor, others.

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the State Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie, have said the APC campaign for the 2023 general elections in Delta has been taken over by the people and is now officially a liberation movement.

Both men spoke at the ongoing ward-to-ward campaign of the APC at Isiokolo, Orogun and Agbarha-Otor, Friday, January 20.

Senator Omo-Agege said that Deltans are embittered by the misgovernance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and have on their own, turned the APC governorship campaign into the biggest protest movement the state has ever seen.

“When we started the campaign it was the Ovie Omo-Agege campaign, but now the people have taken it over, it has become a revolution.

“In this revolution, our people are saying that they are tired of bad governance and tired of the PDP and that is why they come out in droves to welcome and show their support wherever we go.”

He encouraged party faithful and supporters to sustain the zeal and go from house to house, door to door, and neighbour to neighbour to mobilize Deltans for APC.

He saluted the founding leader of the party in Delta, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, for providing leadership and ensuring unity. He also commended former Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, among other leaders, for rising to the challenge to position APC for victory in Delta State.

Senator Omo-Agege said the PDP in Delta State and across the country is divided by greed and self-aggrandizement as shown by the selfish ambition of Governor Okowa to be Vice President, and as such the party will never reconcile.

“But the APC is united and growing from strength to strength. So I want to thank you for making this happen.”

He also thanked his kinsmen who were former pillars of the PDP in Ughelli North, but dumped the party and embraced APC.

“I want to thank Chief Andy Osawota, the pioneer executive secretary of DESOPADEC, Chief Pius Odioko Ovbije, aka POC, Professor Innocent Ojefia and others. These were the pillars of PDP in Ughelli North and who, upon learning of my governorship candidacy, dropped the umbrella and joined the APC. I want to thank them for their honour and support.

“I thank the Arewa people in Delta State for your support since 2015 till date. I want to, on behalf of our people, say thank you all,” he said.

Senator Omo-Agege committed to providing electricity, completing the hospital that has been under construction in Agbarha-Otor for the past 20 years, and lighting up the streets of all its communities.

Speaking earlier, Rt Hon. Friday Osanebi, the running mate to Senator Omo-Agege, said the huge support the APC campaign has received is an indication that the people were angry and want a change. He promised that an APC-led government in Delta State will not disappoint them.

State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, reiterated that the APC governorship campaign was already a people’s movement. He said the PDP is divided against itself both at State and national level and that the massive defections to APC are divinely inspired. He asked Deltans to watch out for more high-profile decamping in the days ahead.

Director General of the State Campaign Council, Elder Godsday Orubebe, said Deltans will be happy with Senator Omo-Agege as governor, while Deputy Director General, Otive Igbuzor, said electing Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor is a prophesy fulfilled.

At Agbarha-Otor, the ward chairman, Chief David Owhokevwo, said the huge turnout was in appreciation of what Senator Omo-Agege has done for the people and assured of 100 percent support for APC candidates at the polls.

In a goodwill message, Isiokolo-born U.S.-based Professor and Lawyer, Dr Felix O. Okpe, Leader of the Delta State Diaspora Support Group-USA, said Senator Omo-Agege’s candidacy is a beacon of hope and offers the best opportunity for the economic revolution of Agbon Kingdom and Delta State in general.

“ Senator Omo-Agege’s socio-economic agenda and electoral promises are beyond mere words. His agenda is attractive to foreign investments and Deltans in the Diaspora who account for more than 20% of diaspora remittances amounting to billions of dollars are willing to partner with him to contribute to the development of the State”, he said.