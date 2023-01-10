Senator Orji Kalu

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu said the voting base of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones remain intact.

Kalu stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday.

According to Kalu, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour (LP) and other candidates are indirectly “working” for the victory of the APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25 presidential election by dividing southern votes.

The APC chieftain also said he does not believe in pre-election polls which have put Obi ahead of the 18 presidential candidates including Tinubu.

“I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic,” Kalu said. If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC. The North-West and the North-East are our base.

“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything.”

According to the federal lawmaker, pre-election polls were conducted among the elite and not true representation or reflection of the thinking and general voting behavior of the electorate.