… Collects over N1trn revenue

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS said it handled a total of 6.4 million metric tons of cargo worth $68.5 million (N28.2 billion) in 2022.



This is even as the Command also disclosed that it collected a total of N1.022 trillion revenue which is over one third of the N3.1 trillion target set for the Service by the Federal Government.



The Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Yusuf Malanta who disclosed this while briefing the journalists of the activities of the Command for last year, explained that the Command also seized 157 containers with Duty Paid Value, DPV worth N14.4 billion during the same period under review.



He also said that the Command arrested 60 suspects in connection with some of the seizures, noting that the suspects are at various stages of investigation and persecution by other agencies of government we handed over to.



According to the Customs boss “It will be recall that from the second quarter of last year, the industry has experienced a backdrop in-trade, occasioned by fluctuation in exchange rate and a sharp drop in the purchasing power by the consumers which made trade unpredictable.



“However. with all the above-mentioned setbacks in the Clearance value chain, the command was able to collect revenue to the tune of N1.022 trillion as revenue for the year 2022.



“This is 16.07% higher than the N870.3 collected in 2021. The Command has intensified its anti-smuggling operations through leveraging on its technological infrastructure to ensure that illicit trade which pose threat to the national security and wellbeing of the society are being detected and controlled from finding their way to our society.



The Command has strived to move beyond its potentials to ensure synergy and collaboration with other stakeholders in the port to address

the menace of illicit importation.



“In the year under review, a total number of one hundred and 157 containers with a duty paid value DPV of N14.4 billion were seized, as against 102 containers with DPV of N31.8 billion seized in the year 2021.



“On export trade, in line with the Federal Government diversification of the economy in non-oil export, the command recorded a total of $68.5 million Free onboard, FOB value with a naira equivalent of N28.2 billion of nonoil commodities with a total tonnage of 6.4 million Metric tonnes exported through Apapa port.

“Items exported through Apapa Port last year 2022 include steel bars, agricultural produce such hibiscus, sesame seeds, cocoa, cashew nuts, ginger, soya beans, and mineral products.

“So far, a total number of 60 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures and are at various stages of investigation and prosecution by other agencies of government we handed over to,” he noted.