The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has said that those who do not acknowledge the existence of the Almighty God are fools.

The Yoruba monarch also confessed Jesus Christ as Lord of lords, adding that He turns shame into celebration.

Ooni made this assertion during the grand finale of New Year Prayers organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Afewonro Park, Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife, Osun state on Saturday.

According to NAN, Oba Ogunwusi, who led different Christian worship songs and praises during the Christian event said it remains a good thing to always extol the Lord Jesus Christ and appreciate Him.

“When I look back, I observe that my life is full of God’s wonders and miracles despite all challenges faced, but today, the Lord gave me victory over them all.

“I sat down here last year with a lot of tribulations and storms of life which I cannot explain, but to God be the Glory that my shame has turned to celebration.

“I observed where I started, hitherto, the Lord has helped me. It is clearly stated to me that the Lord is Alive. A fool is anyone that says there’s no God,” Ooni of Ife declared.

He, then, urged Christ’s followers to steadfastly hold unto Jesus, their Lord, adding: “Truly, He is the son of God and He is the one that lives with him on the throne.”

The traditional ruler stated that there was no one who works with God that loses, adding that money was not everything in life.

According to him, sound health, safety, and feeding among others were part of God’s goodness.

Ooni also restated his commitment to serve God and humanity throughout the rest of his life as well as always working for the growth and development of Ile-Ife, Osun, the Yoruba race and the country at large.

Oba Ogunwusi warned youths against allowing politicians to instigate them into violence and other social vices particularly before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.