The deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party, Abia state, Dr. Chima Anyaso has congratulated Pastor Paul Adefarasin on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a friend, Pastor, mentor, and spiritual father.

In a statement he signed, Dr. Anyaso extolled the virtues of the House on the Rock Senior Pastor.

He wrote: “Every man who wants to go far in life must have a spiritual backing, especially for someone like me who wants to lead my people successfully. And not just a spiritual backing but a mentor and spiritual father who will not only pray for you on the pulpit generally but takes your case personally by praying for you in the secret and also keeping in touch with you despite his busy schedule.

“I also believe that a man’s gift or talent can take him to the top, but what sustains him at the top is character. Thus in choosing a mentor you must choose a man of character who can help you model a life of discipline while he prays for you to stand strong.

“Daddy, this is 6 decades on earth and still counting and it is so amazing the impact you have made globally. I am always inspired to look at your life and ministry. You are an icon of global celebrity in ministry and Leadership and I am happy to be connected to you. I lack words to fully explain the impartation and grace I experience whenever I listen to you or read your book.

“One of your favourite quotes ‘Past pain can cause you to reduce your expectations from high possibilities to next to nothing and expectation is the substance of your faith’, has a way of igniting a fire in my bones to achieve great things in life. You have taught me to always maintain a positive mindset since as a man thinks in his heart, so is he.”

He stated that he loves the way Adefarasin emphasizes the importance of the privileged ones in our society to galvanize resources for the elevation of the needy to increase their opportunities so that everybody has a level playing field.

“Thank you so much for all you do and may the Almighty God fulfill your desires and give you long life in good health in Jesus name. Amen.

“To my Papa, Pastor Paul A. Adefarasin, Happy 60th birthday,” Anyaso said