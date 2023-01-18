John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has facilitated with elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, on his 90th birthday.

Obi said it was a thing of joy for him and members of his family to join the elder statesman’s family, well wishers, as well as national and international friends in celebrating his landmark 90th birthday today, the 18th of January, 2023.

The LP candidate said this in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Obi said, “I recall with exceeding joy, your long period of service to Nigeria and the international community which you discharged with the highest level of commitment and patriotism.

“As the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, you presented the image and identity of a true Nigerian, championing the cause of good governance and promoting the entrenchment of democracy throughout the Commonwealth and the world at large.

“I recall too, how you fought doggedly for the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 and for the military to disengage from governance, deploying your position as the Secretary-General of the influential British Commonwealth of Nations. Nigeria owes Your Excellency a debt of gratitude.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria still needs your experience and invaluable contributions for her to navigate the forthcoming elections and other governance issues challenging the country.

“Once again, congratulations on this joyous occasion. It is my prayer that the Almighty God continue to keep you healthy, agile and strong in the years ahead.“