By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria singer, Zadok Aghalengbe, famous as Zadok has hinted that lovers of his music should get ready for more music engagements this year.

The singer, who was a top 12 contestant in the Nigerian Idol Season 7 show said that he had worked hard and waited for this big moment in his life to manifest, urging his fans to anticipate new music contents.

According to him, making quality songs is one thing, ensuring that music listeners relate with it is another aspect he would be paying attention to this year, adding that he has what it takes to use his voice to create any kind of music.

“I have waited for this big moment and I am even more excited that my fans are anticipating something special from me. I have realised that I can sing any type of song; I can create any type of music. I could create Afro sounds very well. I could create an Amapiano sound very well. I could create this Black American pop, and R&B very well. I can also create soul music very well. I’m blessed with a voice to do a lot. So, I’m flexible and can make a lot of sounds.

The Aye crooner also revealed that he was heartbroken before the start of the show.

“Before the show, I mean, before the Nigerian idol, I was heartbroken. I am a sucker for love; I am somebody who believes in love. I love to love; probably, is the way I grew up.

Furthermore, he stated that his ideas and motivations for most of his songs stem from his feelings and experiences he has had.