New Nigerian Peoples Party candidate for Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State in the national assembly election, Anthony Onochie Ochei, better known as Onochieobodo, has made a case for the electorate to choose him over incumbent, Ndudi Elumelu, and other aspirants on February 25th.

Anthony Ochei, a renowned chartered accountant and forensic expert, is also a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, (CITN) with over 25 years experience in public and private sectors, whose interest in politics is borne out of passion to serve his people.

Anthony Ochei said he is the answer to the groaning of his people whom he said have been denied the due benefits of entrusting their mandate into the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Elumelu.

“It was the late writer and novelist. Chinua Achebe, who in his book, stated that the problem with Nigeria is squarely that of leadership. Achebe was right. The problem of Aniocha Oshimili too is squarely based on leadership. And yes, the problems are much. For the people who make up the villages of Aniocha Oshimili, it does not rain, it pours,” he lamented.

While urging the people to take a long and hard walk from the PDP candidate and vote for him, Onochieobodo promised to bring economic and infrastructural development to the constituents, which he said the PDP has failed to deliver over the years.

Anthony Ochei promised to facilitate the speedy completion of the Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Earth Dam Project, to address the lack of drinkable water and absence of electricity in many communities.

“My aspiration is hinged on two pillars, which include the desire to deploy my professional experience, exposure and contacts in the service of good people Aniocha Oshimili in the House of Representatives. I always believe that I have an obligation to service our people in whatever capacity that will facilitate rapid development of our constituency.

“I have nurtured this thought over the years, I have consulted with friends and associates on this matter. I was waiting for the right time to join the race. I got a nudge about a year ago, when I realized that my people are being under served over the years.

“I strongly believe that our people deserve better representation than they are getting by those that represented us so far, hence my decision to offer myself in the service of Aniocha Oshimili. I am convinced that this is the right thing to do as our people deserve only the best. That is my main motivation and this is why I’m contesting the House of Representatives seat.

“Additionally, the second pillar is that at this stage in my life, I have made a commitment to follow up with some initiatives that I facilitated for our people when I served in the public sector as adviser in the Senate and to the minister.

“For instance, I facilitated the investigation of the contractor handling Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Earth Dam Project during the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the investigation into the Nigerian Food Crisis and Agricultural Sector (1999 to 2008). The Dam is a federal government funded project initiated since 2006 to provide potable water, irrigation and hydro power to the people of Aniocha and Oshimili.

“I will make it one of my legislative agenda on provision of infrastructure. Access to water is a major challenge in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. Aside this, I make bold to say that there are other projects centered on railways and dry port that I have also been able to influence to the constituency that are still in the pipeline,”he added.

Onochieobodo revealed that the youth form a basis of his desire to serve. He assured that he would provide opportunities for them to explore their innovative abilities.

“The youth of Aniocha Oshimili are the core of my aspiration. I believe that young people bring positive vibes to any endavour. We will embark on value reorientation to redirect energies, innovations and commitment of young people in the constituency. Our youth are strong and hardworking people, all they require will be mentoring and role modeling to harness the untapped potentials”.