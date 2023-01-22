Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly NYLA has kick-started its door-to-door campaign for the PDP in Ndokwa area of Delta State.

The door-to-door campaign exercise which would run for three weeks is being championed by her BOT chairman, Engr. Michael Anoka.

According to the group, the decision to embark on the exercise is to strengthen the position of the PDP for victory ahead of the February and March presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Kick-starting the exercise on Saturday, 21st January 2023, the BOT chairman Engr. Anoka and the group President, Comr. Trevo Chuks Ilide with members visited the Kwale monarch.

Before the monarch and palace chiefs, the group expressed their desire for a better and more developed Ndokwa Nation, where opportunities will be available for the youths.

They stressed that the PDP remains a youth-friendly party, hence, they will pursue the dream under the platform of the party, trusting in the capacities of their candidates across the board.

The traditional ruler, the (Oduosa) of Utagbe-Ogbe Kingdom in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, ‘’Nzeuku’’ Isaac Obi, received the team with much enthusiasm.

His Royal Majesty the “Oduosa” gave the group her royal blessings and equally charged them to remain good ambassadors of Ndokwa Nation.

Meanwhile, the group held strategic meetings with community youths in Kwale and kick-start the door-to-door campaign that would cover Ndowa West LGA, Ukwuani LGA, and Ndokwa East in the next three weeks.