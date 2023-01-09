By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress, brand influencer and entrepreneur, Anita Joseph has unveiled three brand ambassadors for her fashion brand known as Hourglass Fashion World which she established sometime in 2020.

The ambassadors include two female colleagues; Princess Chidinma Agunobi a.k.a Princess Salt and Mary John. The third person is the embattled wife of star actor, Yul Edochie, May Yul Edochie. The three ambassadors were presented in a single day, with Anita Joseph pointing out that only May Yul Edochie is a new member of her fashion brand family while adding that both Mary John and Princess Chidinma are having their contracts renewed.

Explaining why she believes in brand influencers, she said, “ In 2020 I opened @hourglassfashionworld with an ambassador which was @janemena , and a lot of people frowned at it and said to you I need an ambassador for my business. I said, really? No, every business needs an influencer, so cheers to my brand and to my ladies @maryjohn007 @princesssalt2 @mayyuledochie welcome aboard my ladies ,we will do great exploits and take this brand @hourglassfashionworld to the greatest height Amen.”