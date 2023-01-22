The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, faithful in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, on Sunday, reiterated their support for the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Rt. (Hon.) Ndudi Elumelu and the PDP.

They made this known in Onicha-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government during an enlarged meeting of the party hosted by Chief Engr. Diokpa Bunor Osakwe at his country home.

Addressing PDP faithful at the meeting, the Convener, Chief Bunor Osakwe, noted that the PDP led-administration in the state has been favorable to them and promised to vote Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and other PDP Candidates at the polls.

He urged them to remain steadfast and ensure massive votes for all PDP candidates (5/5) as it will attract more development, employment opportunities, improved standard of education for the youths and younger generation.

Also speaking, the Youth President of Onicha-Uku, Mr. Adu Michael, their Councilor, Miss Blessing Nkabu and Miss Ngozi from Isele-Asagba, threw their weight behind Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who is also the current Member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency at the House Representatives and also seeking re-election and enjoined the people to vote 100 percent for PDP.

While thanking Engr. Osakwe for building a bridge between the masses and the government, they promised not to hesitate to reach out to him (Engr. Osakwe) whenever the need arose.