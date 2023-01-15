Rt. Rev. Christian E. Ide, JP, Bishop of Warri Diocese, Anglican Communion and VC, FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh in a photograph after receiving the Episcopal Award

By Etop Ekanem

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta state, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, was on Sunday honoured by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion with an Episcopal Award, following his relentless and consistence services to humanity.

The award was presented to Engr. Rim-Rukeh by Rt. Rev Christian Ide, Bishop of the Diocese of Warri, Anglican Communion during Sunday service at Effurun.

Presenting the award by His Lordship, Rev. Ide, said the Episcopal Award was in recognition of Rim-Rukeh’s numerous and laudable contributions to the growth of the church, society and humanity.

Speaking on behalf of his friends, family, management, staff and the entire Obromo University community, Rim-Rukeh expressed his gratitude to the Bishop and the Anglican Church family for the singular honour.

Thanking God for the privilege of contributing to the development of humanity, Rim-Rukeh said the award will further inspire him to continue to serve humanity at all times no matter the circumstances.

