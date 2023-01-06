…Says the group is made up of renegades who are doing a yeoman’s job for a desperate paymaster sinking and hoping to engender hate against Oduah

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next month’s Senatorial election for Anambra North Senatorial election, a group under the aegis of Anambra Elders for good Governance and quality representation has lampooned a group for attacking the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Stella Oduah, PDP, Anambra North for not offering good representation, saying that the group is made up of renegades who are obviously doing a yeoman’s job to disrepute the very hardworking Senator who is bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

According to Anambra Elders for good Governance and quality representation, the other group is out to satisfy a desperate paymaster that is sinking and hoping to engender hate against their working Senator Stella Oduah who is in the hearts of of the people of Anambra North, just as it vowed to resist them with every fibre that it has in all its ramifications to work for what it described as Light against Darkness.

In a statement signed yesterday and made available to Vanguard, the Secretary Anambra North Elders For Good Governance and Quality Representation, Chief Osita Ofojebe said that it has become clear that obviously politically that the motivated gang by the self styled name, “Anambra North Elders” was out to disparage the people oriented developmental efforts of the Anambra North Senatorial District that has been enjoying under the able stewardship of Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

Recall that a group under the aegis of Anambra North Elders Forum, ANEF had in a statement rejected her but to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, for the third time.

Rising from a meeting in Otuocha, Anambra East, Local Government Area, the group said that Senator Oduah, having represented the Anambra North Senatorial zone for almost eight years, has taken her fair share of representation of the people of Abambra North Senatorial zone.

Addressing newsmen after their meeting, the chairman of Anambra North Elders Forum, ANEF, Chief Nathaniel Onuora, said that their position is even supported by the fact that Senator Oduah has not effectively represented the zone in the last seven years.

But in a Communique issued by the Anambra North Elders good Governance and quality representation by the Secretary, Chief Osita Ofojebe in Onitsha and made available to Vanguard yesterday read, “Our attention has been drawn to a memo issued by an obviously politically motivated gang who go by the self styled name, “Anambra North Elders” wherein they sought to disparage the people oriented developmental efforts our district has been enjoying under the able stewardship of the Distinguished Senator Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah.

“With barely 50 days to the general elections, it is not shocking to see such sponsored desperate renegades attempting to slow down the momentum of the Ogbaru Princess and whilst we’d rather not join issues with them, it is important to state that contrary to their contrived lies, Anambra North under Senator Stella Oduah has in the past 8 years, witnessed an unprecedented growth and development in terms of projects, programs and people oriented laws that positively affect us.

“Under this hardworking lawmaker, we have been witnesses to well over 201 roads either constructed or rehabilitated, solar street lights installed in strategic locations of our various communities, water boreholes installed in numerous communities, market stalls constructed in various LGA’S, ICT centers, diagnostic centers, health centers, solar power grids donated to hospitals etc.

“Infact, prior to the coming of Senator Stella Oduah, we never knew that a lawmaker was capable of attracting such dividends and under our very eyes, we saw this Senator, facilitating Scholarships for our indigent students through her MAXLIFE FOUNDATION, the youths were trained in numerous skill sets and we still cannot forget those that benefitted from the numerous trainings facilitated at the Grundvitg Training Institute and the Metturlurgical Training Institute.

“For this sponsored set of desperados to come out and say that Senator Stella Oduah has not done anything, has to be the height of deception for even in her core area of Lawmaking, she has consistently been adjudged the lawmaker with the most bills and motions and it is laughable that a Senator whose already passed bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Center, can be said not to be working.

“We the true Anambra North elders, understand that this is political season where all manner of charlatans rush to the press to malign opponents but to say that a woman that has made it possible for the Onitsha General Hospital to be accorded FMC recognition, means that they do not even understand the gravity of what she has just facilitated for Anambra North because it now means that our people would no longer be required to travel long distances to access the kinds of medical services only a Federal Medical Center can provide and it also means that employment opportunities abound for our people.

“To be clear, in the forthcoming general elections, Anambra North is faced with a choice to embrace Darkness in the form of such desperados whose idea of a working lawmaker, is one that channels public funds to the private greedy pockets, and Senator Stella Oduah whose visible track record of service delivery, is felt by all.

“These group of renegades are obviously doing a yeoman’s job for a desperate paymaster that is sinking and hoping to engender hate against our working Senator in the hearts of ndi Anambra North but we shall resist them with every fibre of our being for no one jettisons Light for Darkness.

“Fortunately, the thousands of Anambra North indigent female petty traders that have benefitted from her Ego Mbido Afia scheme, the benefitting farmers under her OMUEZE FARMERS TRUST FUND, the poor widows in the various LGA’S, who spent Christmas under their own roofs in her Free Low Cost Housing Project, the many who owe their current employment to her direct intervention and constituents whose children now attend classes in the various school blocks built and equipped by this humane leader, are not moved by such shenanigans and we are even now, mobilizing to ensure that the forces of Darkness do not take us back to Egypt, come February 25th!

“We seize this opportunity to alert the general public to the machinations of such desperate individuals whose only aim is to deceive the gullible for no Anambra Elder, worth their salt, would ever append their signature to what is essentially, a great tissue of lies, orchestrated by forces who are no longer comfortable with the increasingly looming prospect of Senator Stella Oduah’s inevitable victory.

“May God save us from this socalled Anambra Elders Forum and may the wish of ndi Anambra North to reelect Senator Stella Oduah, come to fruition.”