By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO road projects awarded in Okija, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State by Governor Chukwuma Soludo are to be completed in April and June this year respectively.

The roads were attracted by the deputy speaker and member representing Ihiala 11 constituency in the State House of Assembly, Dr. Paschal Agbodike.

Agbodike, who is the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for Ihiala federal constituency for the February 25 general elections said in an interview in Awka that the N1.7 billion Nkwo Okija- Umuhu road will be completed in April, while the N1.5 billion Savinovo -Umuofor- Nkwo Okija will be ready in June this year.

Agbodike said the Nkwo-Umuhu road, which was first awarded by former Governor Willie Obiano administration, had to be reevaluated, adding that a fresh tender was made and a new contract awarded.

“Substantial amounts have been paid for these projects and we expect the contractors to execute them according to specifications,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the Savinovo-Umuofor-Nkwo Okija road was also a fresh agreement between him and Governor Chukwuma Soludo, adding that the only person who knew about it was the President General of Okija, Prince Ken Emeakayi.

He added that he built an abattoir with 7.5 kV and a borehole in the town, explaining that his quest to go to the national assembly is to attract more projects to the constituency.