By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun on Saturday mourned the passing away of the first Nigerian professor of medicine, Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, who died on Thursday, at the age of 99 years.

Amosun, in a condolence, he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said the deceased was an illustrious indigene of Ogun State who made the State and Nigeria proud, through his meritorious career, exceptional brilliance, hard work, and selfless service.

The message read, “I commiserate with the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire Ogunlesi family, on the passing away of the first Nigerian professor of medicine, Emeritus Professor Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi on Thursday, 19 January, 2023, at the age of 99 years”.

“Ogunlesi was an illustrious indigene of Ogun State who made our dear State and indeed Nigeria proud through his meritorious career, exceptional brilliance, hard work, and selfless service”.

“As the first Nigerian Professor of Medicine, Prof. Ogunlesi was instrumental in putting Ogun State and Nigeria on the world map through his immense contributions to the growth of medicine”.

“Ogunlesi, the first Nigerian to head the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan, will also be remembered for producing several generations of medical professionals who are today responsible members of society and are impacting humanity positively across the world”.

“Though, Ogunlesi had to leave at a time when his wise counsel could still be beneficial to many, we take comfort in his good works, accomplishments, and legacies”.

“On a more personal note, I will miss his fatherly disposition towards me and my family, his words of advice, encouragement, and prayers. Indeed, he was very supportive of our administration when I served as Governor of Ogun State”.

“May the Almighty God grant the doyen of the medical profession eternal rest, and give his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire Ogunlesi family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Amosun said.