The political trajectory in Ogun is fast changing and new agendas are beginning to unfold as former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, met with the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

They were both in a closed-door meeting on Saturday with high-ranking members of the NNPP in Ogun state, and others believed to be the senator’s confidants.

A highly reliable source confirmed that the state chairman of the NNPP, Comrade Oginni Sunday Olaposu led the Ajadi team, which also included Ajadi’s running mate, Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo, to the meeting.

Others in his entourage to the meeting included the Senatorial Candidate of Ogun Central Hon Kehinde Teluwo, Abeokuta South House of Assembly Candidate Hon Kilamuwaye Oladayo Badmus, and the NNPP’s State Public Relations Officer (PRO) Comrade Omokehinde Olowu.

Though details of the meeting were not confirmed, the meeting was connected with the upcoming governorship election in Ogun state.

Amosun, in addition, to currently representing the Ogun Central District in the Upper Legislative chamber in Abuja, was a former governor of the state.

The Senator recently embarked on empowerment programs in the state, in addition to his political activities.

Items that he distributed at the empowerment program in Abeokuta included grinding machines, sewing machines, laptop/desktop computers to students, generating sets, and minibusses.



On the other hand, Ajadi has become a strong contender in Ogun politics since he made his entry.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ajadi has reached out to influential individuals in Ogun politics while also carrying his campaigns to the different districts of the state.