By Efosa Taiwo

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis, has died at the age of 54.

Her mother, Priscillia confirmed her death, saying: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,”

Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday. US media say she suffered cardiac arrest.

She was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, sources told US outlet TMZ.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

TMZ reported that the star was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Thursday morning. At about the same time her former husband Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, arrived and performed CPR.

The outlet said that she had suffered a “full arrest” before a bystander administered epinephrine – commonly known as adrenaline – to help her regain a pulse.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards, taking Presley to hospital.

Days before her death, she had visited Graceland, the mansion owned by her father in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate what would have been his 88th birthday on 8 January.’